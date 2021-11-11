News
Police Are Looking For A Missing Quebec Mother & Her 2 Daughters
They could already be out of the province.
A Longueuil mother and her two daughters are missing, and police are attempting to find them.
According to the Longueuil police service (SPAL), Claudine Runanika Kajabika, 48, and her 8-year-old twins, Florence Kajabika and Florentine Kajabika, were reported missing on November 9. Police say their family is worried.
"They may be travelling by public transit and could be somewhere between Quebec and Manitoba," according to SPAL.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact 911.