Élisabeth Rioux's Ex Pleaded Guilty To 3 Charges Against Him
The charges include assault and death threats.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
At a hearing on Monday, December 13 in Montreal, social media star Élisabeth Rioux's ex Bryan McCormick pleaded guilty to three of seven charges against him, namely assault, death threats and mischief, according to Narcity Québec.
The 28-year-old man is accused of events occurring between November 2019 and September 2020, from the first trimester of Rioux's pregnancy until a few months after the birth of her child.
McCormick was present at the hearing via video conference. During the hearing, a summary of facts detailed the several violent incidents for which he was charged.
The accused admitted to having strangled Rioux by pinning her against the wall and lifting her off the ground while she had her child in her arms.
McCormick further admitted to threatening Rioux's life by saying, "I'm going to kill you," "I'm going to burn you alive," and "I'm going to shoot you in the head." He also said he called Rioux a "bad mother" and "crazy."
Finally, McCormick pleaded guilty to mischief involving property valued at less than $5,000, which, according to Narcity, included a wall, a lamp and a cellphone.
The accused made his guilty plea following an agreement between the two parties. The Crown, therefore, agreed to drop the charges on the other four counts he was facing of forcible confinement, harassment, assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, and harassing communications.
He will be back in court on May 30, 2022.
With files from Narcity Québec.