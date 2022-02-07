Trending Topics

covid-19 quebec

Quebec COVID-19 Rules Have Loosened Up Even More — Here's What's Reopening As Of Monday

Normal life... is that you? 👀

Staff Writer
Quebec COVID-19 Rules Have Loosened Up Even More — Here's What's Reopening As Of Monday
Quebec COVID-19 rules are slowly starting to loosen up again! Starting Monday, February 7, the provincial government is letting a slew of different establishments reopen their doors. So, life may start to feel just a little bit more normal.

As of Monday, performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to start up again but must operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people. So, don't expect a sold-out Bell Centre show just yet.

Proof of vaccination is required at these establishments.

Also on Monday, places of worship in Quebec are permitted to reopen at half capacity, with a maximum of 250 people allowed inside at once.Funerals and funeral parlours can now accommodate 50 people without the need for a vaccine passport.

What's next on Quebec's deconfinement plan? Gyms! Yes, you read that right — the time has finally come.

As of Monday, February 14, gyms in Quebec can reopen their doors to the public, but only at 50% capacity — the same rules are going to apply to spas in the province. A little Valentine's gift from François Legault to us.

And in case you've been out of the loop, last Monday, on January 31, restaurant dining halls in Quebec started reopening at half capacity. Currently, only four people or the residents of two households are allowed to sit together per table.

Also last week, the government started allowing indoor gatherings again, with a maximum of four people or two households being allowed to hang out at once.


