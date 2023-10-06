The Most Relaxing Destinations In The World Were Ranked & One Canadian Spot Made The Cut
Who's ready for a vacation?
A recent ranking of the most relaxing locations across the globe dropped and one Canadian destination managed to make the cut.
SpaSeekers, an online spa booking service in the United Kingdom, released the top 50 most relaxing spots in the world and Vancouver's Stanley Park was just shy of making the top 10.
SpaSeekers used online travel reviews to look for the most relaxing location in every country, using the number of times the word "relaxing" was mentioned in reviews. The results that garnered the most mentions of "relaxing" were selected as the top location for each country, excluding human-built wellness facilities such as spas and hotels. The locations were then ranked globally, and regionally, based on the number of mentions of "relaxing" in their reviews, to reveal the most relaxing spots around the world.
The Blue Lagoon in Iceland was ranked first on the list with a total of 4,050 mentions of the word "relaxing" in its reviews. The geothermal spa is notorious for its silica content offering guests an experience unlike anywhere else in the world.
The Széchenyi Baths and Pool in Hungary ranked second, yielding a total of 3,581 mentions of the word "relaxing" in its review. The Thermae Bath Spa in England ranked third, while the Luxembourg Gardens in France and the Parque del Retiro in Spain made up the remainder of the top five.
Stanley Park ranked 13th overall, nearly making it into the top 10 of the world's most relaxing locations. The Vancouver park garnered a total of 804 mentions of the word "relaxing" and those who have biked the Seawall, swam the waters of Third Beach or done yoga at Hallelujah Point can attest to the tranquil vibes Stanley Park has to offer.
Wondering which other worldwide destinations made the list? Here's the complete top 10 of the world's most relaxing locations, according to SpaSeekers.com:
- Blue Lagoon — Iceland
- Széchenyi Baths and Pool — Hungary
- Thermae Bath Spa — England
- Luxembourg Gardens — France
- Parque del Retiro — Spai
- Gardens By The Bay — Singapore
- Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools — New Zealand
- St Stephen's Green — Republic of Ireland
- Jardín Majorelle — Morocco
- Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria — Australia