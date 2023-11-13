A Ranking Of The Most Interesting Places In The World Include These 2 Canadian Destinations
Both spots are in Ontario.
The world is full of must-see destinations, landmarks and sacred sights, and when it comes to the most interesting spots across the globe, Canada is home to a couple coveted places that should definitely be on your travel bucket list. The most interesting places in the world were recently ranked and two Canadian cities managed to make the cut.
Explore, a travel tour company located in the United Kingdom ranked the Most Interesting Places in the World. Explore's data experts analyzed 1.2 million articles on Wikipedia, which are coded with a ‘primary location’ for this study. The locations were then reverse geocoded to reveal the country and closest city of each location. Next, the primary locations were given an “Interest Weighting Score” (IWS) and applied to the U.S. Canada, U.K., and Australia.
When it comes to the most fascinating travel destinations, Canada's very own Toronto ranked fifth overall with an Interest Weighting Score of 1,372. It seems as if Ontario is taking all the wins when it comes to this ranking, as Chatham-Kent landed in the 15th spot. The Southwestern Ontario city managed to receive an IWS of 1,018.
While we can't blame Toronto for doing so well, it's worth questioning how major cities like Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver were beaten out by Chatham-Kent as the most interesting places in the world.
Well, turns out Cathan-Kent's claim as the birthplace of Hawaiian pizza, its booming agri-business, hockey teams, white sandy beaches, fishing spots and hiking trails are all features that make it a worthwhile destination, per Explore. Nevertheless, we've still got our concerns.
Wondering which other global locations made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the most interesting places in the world, according to Explore:
- New York, United States
- London, England
- Tokyo, Japan
- Washington, D.C, United States
- Toronto, Canada
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Honk Kong, Hong Kong
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Singapore, Singapore
- Longyearbyen, Svalbard
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.