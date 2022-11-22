Health Canada Has Recalled 11 Chocolate Products Sold In Quebec
Check your pantry! ⚠️
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several chocolate products from the marketplace due to undeclared ingredients.
The recall was flagged on November 19, 2022, and triggered by CFIA test results. The following products are being removed from shelves as they contain milk, which is not properly listed on the product label:
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 150 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Brownie | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Cranberry | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 50 g
- Everland Chocolate Cashews | 113 g
- Everland Chocolate Almonds | 113 g
- Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts | 113 g
- Everland Organic Almond Chocolate Bark | 113 g
- Everland Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark | 113 g
The federal health department is urging the public to check to see if they have any of the recalled products and to not consume them if they have an allergy or sensitivity to dairy.
If you are in possession of the recalled chocolate item, Health Canada states to not consume, sell, serve or distribute the recalled product and to toss it out right away or return it to the location in which it was purchased from.
As of November 19, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the recalled items. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation and is verifying that the recalled chocolates are being properly removed from the marketplace.
