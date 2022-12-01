Health Canada Has Recalled TUMS Tablets That May Contain 'Fibreglass & Other Material'
The lot in question was packaged in three rolls containing 12 tablets each.
Health Canada is issuing a recall for TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets after fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil, were found in the antacid.
The chewable medication was sold across the country at the end of October in a package of three rolls, each containing a dozen tablets.
Anyone who purchased the affected product is advised not to consume them and to contact a healthcare professional with any concerns. The TUMS lot in question is labelled HA7H.
"If consumed, the fragments should pass through most people's digestive systems with no concern," said the national health agency.
"Elderly people and people who have narrow areas in their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury."
TUMS are taken to relieve excess acid in the stomach that causes heartburn. The primary active ingredient is calcium carbonate mined from limestone.
If you have a recalled batch of the antacid, you can return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Any questions about the recall can be directed to manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare by calling 1-905-507-7000, or by emailing ca.chquality@haleon.com.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will update the public if any new health risks are identified.
