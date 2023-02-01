health canada

A Cheese Product Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Bacterial Contamination

Check your fridge! ⚠️

Various brands of butter, cheese, and margarine on the shelf in a grocery store.

Various brands of butter, cheese, and margarine on the shelf in a grocery store.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food items in the last few weeks, including multiple cheese recalls and now, yet another dairy product is being removed from the marketplace. The federal health department is currently recalling a cheese product due to the presence of E. coli.

The class two food recall was flagged on January 26, 2023, and was triggered by 1228300 Alberta Ltd. (Mother Dairy). The recall applies to the following items:

  • Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheesse | 1.9 kg | BB: 2023/03/08
  • Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheese | 340 g | BB: 2023/03/08
"Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese recalled due to generic E. coli," Health Canada said. The cheese products were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

Health Canada is urging consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." No illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled items have been reported by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. However, the CFIA recommends reporting any health and/or safety concerns to Health Canada.

"It’s important to report side effects, injuries and other product-related health and safety concerns so we can make important safety decisions about the products you use," the feds indicate on its website.

Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
