A Cheese Product Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Bacterial Contamination
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food items in the last few weeks, including multiple cheese recalls and now, yet another dairy product is being removed from the marketplace. The federal health department is currently recalling a cheese product due to the presence of E. coli.
The class two food recall was flagged on January 26, 2023, and was triggered by 1228300 Alberta Ltd. (Mother Dairy). The recall applies to the following items:
- Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheesse | 1.9 kg | BB: 2023/03/08
- Mother Dairy Fresh Paneer Cheese | 340 g | BB: 2023/03/08
Health Canada is urging consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." No illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled items have been reported by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. However, the CFIA recommends reporting any health and/or safety concerns to Health Canada.
"It’s important to report side effects, injuries and other product-related health and safety concerns so we can make important safety decisions about the products you use," the feds indicate on its website.
