Health Canada Recalled A Cake Product Sold In Quebec Because It Contains Plastic Pieces
Check those groceries!
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a poundcake due to the presence of "extraneous materials."
The class three recall was triggered by the federal health department on November 18, 2022, and involves the following product:
- Sélection du Pâtissier Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake | 1.55 kg | Lot 2257
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting an investigation and is verifying that the recalled food product is being removed from the marketplace.
Health Canada is urging the public not to sell, serve, distribute or use the recalled item. If you are in possession of the Sélection du Pâtissier poundcake, the CFIA says to toss out the affected product or return it to the point of purchase as soon as possible.
