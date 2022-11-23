Search on MTL Blog

health canada

Health Canada Recalled A Cake Product Sold In Quebec Because It Contains Plastic Pieces

Check those groceries!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Bakery section of a grocery store.

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a poundcake due to the presence of "extraneous materials."

The class three recall was triggered by the federal health department on November 18, 2022, and involves the following product:

  • Sélection du Pâtissier Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake | 1.55 kg | Lot 2257
"Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake recalled due to pieces of plastic," the CFIA stated. The affected item was sold in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting an investigation and is verifying that the recalled food product is being removed from the marketplace.

Health Canada is urging the public not to sell, serve, distribute or use the recalled item. If you are in possession of the Sélection du Pâtissier poundcake, the CFIA says to toss out the affected product or return it to the point of purchase as soon as possible.

Health Canada advises the public to report any and all food complaints or concerns to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec. As of November 18, no illness or injuries associated with the consumption of the recalled cake have been reported.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

