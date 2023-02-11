Health Canada Just Recalled A Mango Beverage That Was Sold In Quebec
"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a mango beverage that was sold in Quebec. The class one recall was flagged on February 9, 2023, and was triggered by the CFIA inspection activities.
The recall applies to the following product:
- Sherbon Falooda Drink — Mango | 290 ml | UPC: 6 67064 00020 1
The affected product, which was also sold in Alberta and Ontario, is being "recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada said.
The federal health department is urging consumers to verify if they are in possession of the affected item. "Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
If you do have the recalled product, it's recommended by Health Canada to not serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled mango beverage. In fact, the CFIA states that recalled products should either be tossed out immediately or returned to the point of purchase.
As of February 9, 2023, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the Sherbon Falooda drink. The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could possibly lead to the recall of other products across Quebec and Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also verifying that the recalled product is being properly removed from shelves across Quebec, Alberta and Ontario.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.