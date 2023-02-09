Health Canada Has Recalled A Multi-Purpose Cleaning Product Due To Bacterial Contamination
"Immediately stop using the recalled product."
Health Canada is recalling a multi-purpose cleaner due to potential microbial contamination. The consumer product recall was flagged on February 8, 2023, and triggered by Colgate-Palmolive Canada Inc.
Here is the recalled item to look out for:
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner — Lavender Scent | 1.65 L
Health Canada indicated that "the recalled products do not contain the intended levels of preservative which may lead to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms during the product's shelf life and during manufacturing."
The affected Fabuloso products were sold in January 2023 and the company has since reported that 21,498 units of the recalled cleaner were sold in Canada and over a million were sold in the United States.
While the company has yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries relating to the Fabuloso cleaner in Canada or the U.S. as of February 6, 2023, the federal health department is urging those with "weakened immune systems," to be extra cautious as they may "face an increased risk."
Consumers are being urged to stop using the product immediately. Health Canada recommends taking pictures of the UPC code/lot code of the recalled item in order to contact Colgate-Palmolive for a full refund. "After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product safely according to local municipal waste requirements."
For more information, consumers can contact Colgate-Palmolive Canada Inc. by telephone at 1-800-268-6757 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.
