Heinz Canada Is Launching A New 'Cold Ketchup' — But, Like, Shouldn't It Always Be Cold?
The label changes colour.
Heinz is launching a special "Cold Ketchup" in Canada, a move that's perhaps equal parts marketing ploy targeting more of your condiment budget and bold intrusion into the odd world that is Canadians' passionate attachment to tangy tomato sauce (see: ketchup chips).
The only thing that's really changing in the Cold Ketchup line is the packaging, which Heinz promises will turn "icy blue when it's perfectly chilled" so that cold ketchup fans know when it has reached optimal temperature for drowning grilled meats.
Otherwise, Heinz promises "it's the same iconic, slow-pouring ketchup."
"It's no secret that the ketchup temperature debate is a contentious topic that's been dividing the internet," Kraft Heinz Senior Brand Manager Jacqueline Chao stated in a press release.
"As the world's most iconic ketchup, we saw a natural opportunity to hack this cultural conversation in an unexpected, yet ownable way by introducing Heinz Cold Ketchup, our slow-pouring ketchup, just colder."
"We're thrilled that our fans now don't have to choose."
Oh, to be a ketchup executive.
The company cited a survey it conducted in which "nearly half" of respondents said they prefer cold ketchup, while one in five incorrectly claimed they like it better at room temperature.
Yes, we're taking sides on this minor issue we only heard about a few minutes ago.
The Heinz Cold Ketchup will be available in glass bottles at select grocery stores starting May 30. It will also be on the menu at participating Wendy's locations.
The company also promises a social media giveaway offering "special-edition bottles" to ketchup enthusiasts.