You Could Get A Free Small Coffee From Wendy's Every Day In August
No purchase necessary. ☕
You can get a free small coffee at Wendy’s through September 4. Whether you want to start your day with a jolt of caffeine or need an afternoon pick-me-up, the fast food joint has you covered. Of course, there is a limit of one cup of joe per person.
Each brew is made from Wendy’s new roast blend that the chain said is sustainably sourced from Central and South America and made of 100% Arabica beans. It's a medium blend, so that means none of the bitter taste that comes with a dark roast.
If you're feeling peckish, Wendy’s launched a new breakfast menu earlier this year with four new sandwiches that pair well with their custom Canadian coffee blend.
Highlights include the morning-appropriate "Breakfast Baconator" with grilled sausage, American cheese, bacon, egg, more cheese and more bacon, all drenched in cheese sauce. The more classic sausage, egg and cheese biscuit is also a favourite thanks to its fluffy, savoury bun.
If you end up really liking your complimentary coffee(s) this month, there are new iced options to try. Frosty-ccinos serve the chain's coffee with its famed chocolate Frosty mix over ice. You'll have to determine how that compares to the ol' Tim Horton's iced capp.