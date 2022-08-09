Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
wendys

You Could Get A Free Small Coffee From Wendy's Every Day In August

No purchase necessary. ☕

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
The Wendy's logo. Right, A cup of Wendy's coffee.

The Wendy's logo. Right, A cup of Wendy's coffee.

Robert309 | Dreamstime

You can get a free small coffee at Wendy’s through September 4. Whether you want to start your day with a jolt of caffeine or need an afternoon pick-me-up, the fast food joint has you covered. Of course, there is a limit of one cup of joe per person.

Each brew is made from Wendy’s new roast blend that the chain said is sustainably sourced from Central and South America and made of 100% Arabica beans. It's a medium blend, so that means none of the bitter taste that comes with a dark roast.

If you're feeling peckish, Wendy’s launched a new breakfast menu earlier this year with four new sandwiches that pair well with their custom Canadian coffee blend.

Highlights include the morning-appropriate "Breakfast Baconator" with grilled sausage, American cheese, bacon, egg, more cheese and more bacon, all drenched in cheese sauce. The more classic sausage, egg and cheese biscuit is also a favourite thanks to its fluffy, savoury bun.

If you end up really liking your complimentary coffee(s) this month, there are new iced options to try. Frosty-ccinos serve the chain's coffee with its famed chocolate Frosty mix over ice. You'll have to determine how that compares to the ol' Tim Horton's iced capp.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...