Hélène Boudreau Opened Up About Her New Man & How OnlyFans Affects Her Relationship
The OnlyFans star is trying to keep her love life as private as possible.
Hélène Boudreau took to social media to respond to a few juicy questions during a recent Instagram Stories Q&A and she opened up about the new man in her life.
The OnlyFans tycoon has never shied away from talking about her private life, especially when it came to her previous relationship with fellow adult entertainer Jessy Jones. The duo were first acquainted in 2020 when Jones slipped into Boudreau's DMs. The two officially went public in the fall of 2022 — giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into their whirlwind romance.
Even though things seem to be going smoothly, with a few hiccups in between, like a home robbery and a Mexico vacation from hell, the two called it quits back in June. Although Boudreau opted to keep intimate details regarding her former romance private, the same cannot be said for Jones. In a Stories post shared on Boudreau's Instagram, the OnlyFans star claimed her ex was sharing personal details of their relationship online.
With a couple of months having passed since their split, it looks like the dust has officially settled, and Boudreau seems to be wasting no time moving on. During her Instagram Q&A, one of Boudreau's many Instagram followers asked how she has been doing outside of social media. "Are you surrounded by good people?" they asked.
"I'm doing well," Boudreau said. "I am taking time for myself a lot, even though I am bored." She explained that she has always had school to keep her busy, but following her graduation from UQAM, Boudreau has more time on her hands than normal, so what better use of her time than spending it with a new man?
"My boyfriend is a businessman and he's very busy," Boudreau shared. "He also travels a lot." Boudreau's statement marked the very first time she referenced any form of a new relationship, and while she spilled a little bit of tea, she made it clear that she is keeping this romance very private.
"He is the CEO of a big company," Boudreau said. "But I am not saying which company. I will never put him on my social media. He doesn't want to be known at all and I don't want my new boyfriend on social media."
Boudreau did give away a few other details, saying her new man is 38 years old and travels a lot. "It's because of that [travelling] that I don't see him often," Boudreau said, clarifying that the duo only see each other about three to four times per month.
While her occupation does bother her new boyfriend, he accepts it "for several reasons," Boudreau noted, without giving further details. She made it clear that she is not keeping her love life under wraps out of shame, but simply because she prefers not to have a repeat of what went down with her ex.
"It will stay very mysterious," Boudreau said. "I prefer it that way."
Luckily for Boudreau, she'll be travelling from November to April, and will likely be spending more time with her new boo. The OnlyFans mogul will jet set to Thailand, Bali, Australia, Miami, Morocco, Spain and Dubai before returning back home to Montreal.
