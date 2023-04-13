Hélène Boudreau Revealed She Had More Than $40,000 Worth Of Items Stolen From Her Home
"I hope from all of my heart that you never have a friend like her."
Hélène Boudreau took to social media to share a detailed story of how she was robbed of over $40,000 of items from her home this past January.
In a three-minute TikTok, Boudreau revealed that during a trip to Miami in January with her boyfriend Jessy Jones, the person they left their house keys with — a friend and neighbour of Boudreau's — who the couple expected to look after their cat, stole $40,000 worth of items from their home, according to the OnlyFans creator.
"We decided to leave our keys to a long-time friend and a neighbour in my building whom I chose to trust. All because of the cat. We didn't want to leave the cat alone and Jessy wanted a guardian to watch the cat," Boudreau said. "My close friends couldn't, they were too busy, so I thought of this woman that I thought I knew."
@heleneboudreauofficial
quand je me suis fait voler moi et @Jessy Jones plus de 40k dans ma propre maison dsl le rouge je sais pas ce qui est arriver #foryourpage #fyp #viral #tiktok #foryou
Boudreau then went on to state that upon their return home on January 18, 2023, they were missing more than $40,000 worth of household items, which Boudreau said she preferred not to list off. Boudreau also said that it was mostly her boyfriend's things that were stolen.
"I will not say all the items that were stolen but it is important to have surveillance cameras and to properly choose the people around you," Boudreau continued before calling out the alleged theft by name.
"I hope from all of my heart that you never have a friend like her. Money comes and goes but the trauma of being robbed at home and the police doing nothing is very disturbing."