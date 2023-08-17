Hélène Boudreau Visited Paris & Her Fairytale Outfits Are Giving Marie-Antoinette
The OnlyFans princess takes Paris.
Hélène Boudreau is no stranger to luxurious travels and this time around the OnlyFans tycoon is parading across France with stops in both Paris and Nice. With Paris being the fashion capital of the world and all, it seemed fitting for Boudreau to go all out when it came to her outfits.
Boudreau's choice of ensembles is both bold and risqué — sporting all-white lace and sultry cottagecore dresses at a number of tourist spots across the city of lights including the Louvre museum, the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles.
The OF icon also managed to learn a few Quebec French versus France French differences, including how a "dépanneur" in Quebec is known as the "tabac" in Paris. The funny times didn't stop there. While Boudreau has become a household name in Quebec, it turns out she's also got a following in Paris.
During a quick café bite, Boudreau was stopped by a man who recognized her from Instagram, asking her if she was Hélène Boudreau.
Helene Boudreau posing with a fan in Paris. @iamhely | Instagram
"I never thought I would meet people in Paris who recognize me in the streets thanks to my Instagram," she wrote. One guy asked if she was "iamhely?" while another group asked if they could take a photo with her.
"Why?" Boudreau asked them. "Because you are iamhely," they said. With so many positive exchanges, it's no shock that this is one of Boudreau's most loved trips.
In a recent Instagram Stories post, Boudreau detailed her time in Paris, saying it's been the best trip of her life. Unlike her experience in Mexico earlier this year when her ex-boyfriend got arrested and Boudreau got locked inside their Airbnb. Thankfully for Boudreau, her travels this time have been much different.
"This is definitely my best trip ever. I love Europe and despite everything that has happened to me, I am really grateful to be where I am," Boudreau wrote.
An Instagram Stories post from Helene Boudreau about how much she loves Paris. @iamhely | Instagram
"With many difficulties and pitfalls, I [still] manage to enjoy life and I thank god for giving me the strength to overcome everything and still be who I am from the beginning even if some people try to destroy me. I'm beyond blessed to live this life."
Although there's been no arrests or unwanted drama on this trip, Boudreau still knows how to get folks talking. The UQAM graduate has been serving Marie-Antoinette realness throughout her Paris adventures, proving she's upped the ante from bikini pics on the beach to princess vibes at a French palace.
A Vision In White
Helene Boudreau wearing a white dress at the Louvre museum. @iamhely | Instagram
Any travel guide will tell you a trip to Paris requires good walking shoes and a light coat in case it gets a little rainy or windy. Well, for Boudreau an all-white lace dress with a corset and sandals was all she needed.
Posing in the esteemed Louvre museum, Boudreau can be seen standing directly in front of Ms. Mona Lisa as other visitors squish in for a pic with the da Vinci muse herself. Considering the museum is home to some of the most renowned works of art in the world, it's only fair that Boudreau put herself on display, too.
Helene Boudreau visiting Paris in a white lace dress@iamhely | Instagram
The all-white moment continued under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower where Boudreau can be seen posing with a close friend. Despite the inconvenience of travelling in something slightly less conventional, it's safe to say that Boudreau served, as she always does.
Vintage Cottagecore
Helene Boudreau eating creme brulee in Paris. @iamhely | Instagram
Now, no trip to Paris is complete without a cute café moment. While the decor and pastries are usually what takes centre stage at your typical café, Boudreau was giving all of the sweets a run for their money.
Wearing a baby blue cottagecore corseted dress, Boudreau did not hesitate to pose for a few pics as she indulged in a classic crème brûlée.
Pretty In Pink
Helene Boudreau wearing a pink dress at the Palace de Versailles. @iamhely | Instagram
During her day visit to the Palace of Versailles, Boudreau opted for an all-pink ensemble. The colour pink has become all the rage following the release of the Barbie movie, and Boudreau made sure to take some of those pretty-in-pink vibes to the royal estate. Not to mention her choice of pastels have been on point for the summer season.
Holding a white Lady Dior bag, Boudreau's pink dress and hair bow to match could not be more on theme for a gorgeous spot like the Palace of Versailles.
Helene Boudreau wearing a pink dress at the Palace de Versailles. @iamhely | Instagram
Sitting casually in the palace gardens, Boudreau opted for pics in various locations across the extensive royal grounds, making for an ideal photo shoot setup. Despite her fairytale-esque outfits in Paris, Boudreau went back to black after she and her gal pals made their way over to Nice.
Helene Boudreau wearing a black dress in Nice, France.@iamhely | Instagram
Seen walking the streets of Nice, France, Boudreau posted a quick video with a request for her 306,000 Instagram followers. "Hello! We are three pretty girls in Nice and we are looking for a place to celebrate a birthday and eat a little something, so give us your recommendations."
It seems as if the trio had absolutely no issue finding a spot that met their standards.
Shortly after asking for restaurant recommendations, Boudreau posted a shot of her posing at the rooftop eatery looking real nice in Nice. The adult content creator decided to go for a black crochet dress with black heels and a YSL bag to match.
Regardless of what outfits she decides to wear, it is safe to say that the South of France is what looks the best on Boudreau.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.