Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal Was Ranked One Of Canada's Greenest Cities When It Comes To Transport

Montreal takes the lead as the most bicycle-friendly city in all of North America.

Associate Editor
Montreal Was Ranked One Of Canada's Greenest Cities When It Comes To Transport
Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marie Andrée Roy De Grandmaison | Dreamstime

Montreal is certainly no stranger to a traffic jam, which makes taking public transit a more viable option to not only get around faster but do more good for the environment.

As Canadian cities take the initiative to improve their transit systems and reduce their carbon footprints, Montreal has become one of the country's greenest metropolitan areas when it comes to transport, according to one ranking.

A December report from Kijiji Autos analyzed green transport options in Canada's most populated cities, evaluating their use of electric cars, bikes, scooters, and the number of electric charging stations.

Kijiji Autos

With its metro and bus systems, BIXI rentals, bike lanes, and availability of electric cars, Montreal found itself in third place among Canadian cities that offer the greenest transport with a score of 5.5/10.

Although Vancouver and Ottawa/Gatineau snagged the top two spots, Montreal takes the lead as the most bicycle-friendly city in all of North America, with a total of 2,163 bicycle paths, says the Copenhagenize Index.

Montreal's third-place ranking is encouraging news, said McGill University Assistant Professor of Geography, Grant McKenzie, who specifically boasted about Montreal's metro system, "especially compared to other Canadian cities," as well as its "substantial investment towards electric buses."

While McKenzie said "we can always do better" and bemoaned the city's ban on e-scooters, he called the popularity of the BIXI and the inclusion of electric bikes in its fleet an "excellent move in the right direction."

Kijiji Autos

As for electric cars, Kijiji Autos looked at new registrations of electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, as well as total charging stations. Montreal landed second to Toronto with a total of 3,633 new registered electric cars, and 1,258 electric charging stations throughout the city.

Kijiji Autos also looked at the number of hybrids and electric vehicles for sale on their platform. Montreal led the way with 1,063 hybrid vehicles and 375 electric vehicles, states the report.

With the province of Quebec offering residents a rebate for the purchase or lease of electric cars, Quebec estimates that there will be 1.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

From Your Site Articles

Quebec Will Spend $25 Million To Hopefully Make Your Transit Commute Suck Slightly Less

"Hopefully" is the key word here.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The Quebec government is going to pump a ton of cash into Montreal-area public transit authorities in an effort to, hopefully, make your transit commute better. Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolitan Area and the Montreal Region, announced a $24.8 million financial contribution for mitigation measures in public and active transportation.

"Because public transit is a sustainable solution to road congestion, it is essential for us to maintain the mitigation measures that have been implemented and that have proven their worth," Rouleau said in a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

People Worry The REM de l'Est Will Ruin Neighbourhoods & There's A Petition To Stop It

"It is unacceptable to butcher the living environment of citizens."

CDPQ Infra | Press release

The proposed aerial structure for the REM de l'Est project is under fire once again. A group called the Collectif en environnement Mercier-Est has launched an official petition on the National Assembly website to stop the project and bring it back to the drawing board.

The group is calling on the government and on CDPQ Infra, the company behind the REM, to reevaluate the proposed aerial structure and come up with a plan that won't, as they put it, "butcher the living environment of citizens."

Keep Reading Show less

STM Metro Booths Won't Take Cash Or Coins Starting In Early 2022

Get your debit and credit cards ready!

Wellesenterprises | Dreamstime, Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Those of you who pay your metro fare in cash — yes, all three of you — may have to rethink the way you pay in the new year. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced that station agents at its booths will no longer accept cash beginning on February 7, 2022.

But those who prefer to use cash shouldn't fret. The STM isn't doing away with cash payments altogether. Automatic ticket machines, the STM's network of 350 ticket retailers, and buses will continue to accept the payment.

Keep Reading Show less

The STM Is Testing Its New All-Electric Buses But Their Exact Routes Are A Secret

You might get to ride one if you're lucky.

STM

Next time you take the bus, take a closer look because you might just be one of the lucky Montrealers who get to experience the STM's all-new electric buses. This month, the STM is testing its new fleet and allowing customers to board.

"The several weeks-long testing periods will be the first time that the public has ever boarded the vehicles, representing one of the final phases of performance validation before the official commissioning," the STM says in a press release.

Keep Reading Show less