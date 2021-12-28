Trending Topics

News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Will Start Giving Out Third Doses To 18 To 59-Year-Olds In January

According to Dubé.

@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

On December 28, Health Minister Christian Dubé held a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, which isn't exactly all sunshine and rainbows at the moment.

Quebec reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the previous record of 9,397 new cases reported on December 23. The province also tallied 702 total hospitalizations, a net increase of 88 in 24 hours.

With the immense spike in cases over the past few weeks due to the surge of the Omicron variant in our province, the Government of Quebec is preparing to rapidly expand the list of individuals who can receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting January 4, people ages 18 to 59 will begin to start being able to receive a vaccine booster dose in Quebec — and this is the last group on the government's priority list.

The Government of Quebec's website states that a "vaccine booster dose is recommended three months or more after the last dose for the following adults in order of priority:"

  • Residents in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs)
  • People living in private seniors’ residences (RPA)
  • People living in settings with a high percentage of vulnerable older adults such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities
  • Health and social services workers of all ages, including employees of social organizations in the health and social services sector, health workers in the private sector and other health workers (social economy companies providing home services, palliative care, etc.)
  • First responders and workers from public security
  • Childcare and school staff (including elementary school, high school, Cégep, professional, university, etc.)
  • Inspectors in the agriculture, fisheries and food sector as well as slaughterhouse staff
  • Residents of isolated or remote communities
  • People on dialysis, with a weakened immune system or living with a chronic illness as well as whose situation or state of health increases the risk of complications
  • Pregnant women of all ages
  • People age 60 and older
  • Caregivers
  • People aged 18 to 59

During Tuesday's press conference, Dubé suggested that third dose appointments are going to be administered like a calendar, similar to the way second dose appointments were given out, with different age groups being eligible at different points in January.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

