McDonald’s Canada's New Cookie Dough McFlurry Is OK But No Match For Royalty
It was giving Blizzard dupe.
McDonald's Canada released a brand new McFlurry flavour this month — confetti cookie dough — competition, perhaps, for the iconic Dairy Queen cookie dough Blizzard, which is my go-to ice cream order. I obviously had to find out which frozen concoction reigns supreme.
McDonald's describes its new treat as a "smooth vanilla soft serve blended with colourful candy confetti and cookie dough, swirled together for a cool and creamy dessert," but, alas, the description reads better than the real deal tastes.
Given my cookie dough Blizzard obsession, I was beyond excited to get my hands on the newest McFlurry flavour, especially since Ronald upped the ante by tossing confetti into the mix.
Upon first glance the cookie dough confetti McFlurry seemed pretty promising — with the dash of confetti and cookie dough bits scoring the item points for presentation. But as I dug my (wooden) spoon into the McFlurry, I was met with disappointment when I realized the confetti and cookie dough at the top was all I was getting. The McFlurry contained a mere nine mini cookie dough pieces and the rest was all vanilla soft serve ice cream — which hits every time, but this time I was really here for the cookie dough.
As for its taste, it was giving expired birthday cake. And not the cake you froze from that fancy party years ago, but more like the ones you'd be offered at your classmate's sixth birthday party after all the kids swiped a finger's worth of icing off it.
The cookie dough pieces were stale, and the confetti tasted like plastic, which did not improve an already disappointing creation. So all-in-all the cookie dough McFlurry was a miss — although it was pretty to look at.
Luckily, the Oreo, Smarties and Skor McFlurry still slap.