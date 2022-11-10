Cole Caufield's Trippy New McDonald’s Commercial Is Like A Deep-Fried Nightmare (VIDEO)
He even throws in a (very) little French!
In August, McDonald's Canada announced the newest addition to the menu, the McCrispy. In a recent McDonald's commercial, Montreal Canadiens left winger, Cole Caufield promotes the new spicy version of the sandwich. Caufield's role in the ad is pretty epic, but we just can't get over how trippy the whole advert is.
Within the first few seconds of the video, the NHL star can be seen grabbing his order from the counter: a spicy McCrispy, fries and a Sprite. Classic! Caulfield then thanks the McDonald's cashier in his best French accent and we've gotta admit, it's kinda cute.
McCroustillant épicé | McDonald’s Canadawww.youtube.com
A giant Caulfield is then spotted outside a Mickey D's, grabbing a lamp post to use as a hockey stick where he then scores a steamy goal. The puck is quickly transformed into a microphone where the iconic Ron Fournier shouts, "Cole Caufield and the McCripsy are on fire!"
The next scene depicts Cole and his pals diving into the McCrispy sandwich in front of the TV only for an earthquake to strike — causing the floor to collapse. After falling into the cracks, McCrispy in hand, Caufield lands in a McDonald's restaurant chair where he exhales (and rightfully so) before finally being able to enjoy his spicy McCrispy.
Talk about a trip, right? While the commercial may cause confusion, its sweet cinematic touch definitely puts you in the mood for a spicy McCrispy.
