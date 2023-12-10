A TikToker Tried McDonald's CosMc's For The First Time & The Menu Looks Unreal (VIDEO)
SO. MANY. DRINKS.
McDonald's announced earlier this month that it would be officially testing out a brand new restaurant concept: CosMc's.
Described as a "new small-format, beverage-led concept," CosMc's menu will include new beverages and a selection of treats. The very first location opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, as a limited test, with other outposts set to open in the "coming months," McDonald's said in a press release.
A TikTok creator who goes by Snackolator on the social platform drove on down to the Illinois location during its soft launch and tested out a few menu items, and you just might crave some after watching.
@snackolator
I thought CosMc's was a lot of fun to try and I'll need to get back to try some different items on the menu - it's open now in Bolingbrook, IL but it's going to be crazy for a while so prepare to wait! Overall I think @McDonald’s has a very fun spinoff with @CosMcs and I'm excited to see what they do with it going forward! #mcdonalds #cosmc #cosmcs #mcdonaldslife #mcds #fastfood #fastfoodreview #mcdonaldsmenu #foodreviews #mcdonaldsreview
The concept is 100% drive-thru, similar to how Sonic works across the U.S. (except for a number of Sonic locations that offer a dine-in lobby). You roll up to the menu board, virtually place your order with the CosMc's attendant, and pay all at the same time. Once your order is placed, you are given a window number to drive to where you can then pick up your food items.
Snackolater didn't waste any time ordering a feast from the CosMc's menu, including the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, a bag of mixed McPop's (which are essentially stuffed Timbits), the Savoury Hash Brown Bites, as well as a Chocolate Fudge Sundae made with chocolate ice cream. Yes! CosMc's offers chocolate soft-serve ice cream.
The drink menu also includes several iced teas, lemonades and sweet beverages including the Churro Frappé, S'more Cold Brew, Turmeric Spiced Latte, Chai Frappé Burst, the Sour Tango Lemonade, Tropical Spiceade and the Blueberry Ginger Boost, to name a few.
As for food items, in addition to the hash brown bites, McPops and sundae, CosMc's also offers Pretzel Bites, a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, a Spicy Queso Sandwich, a Twist Cone (half vanilla, half chocolate soft-serve) and of course, McDonald's classics such as the Egg McMuffin and the McFlurry.
@snackolator
Ok I'm really excited to try the new @CosMcs once the open and really excited about the new @McDonald’s items like the new S'mores drinks, slushes, and new McFlurry! What would you want to see reviewed? #mcdonalds #cosmcs #cosmc #mcdonaldslife #mcds #mcflurry #fastfood #fastfoodlife #fastfoodtok #newfastfood
So, how do they taste?
Snackolator gave the Sour Cherry Energy Burst drink a taste first, which also has yellow boba in it. The slush-like beverage was described as "tart," and is likely the perfect selection for anyone who loves anything and everything sour. "That's good stuff! Very sour," the content creator said.
He then moved on to the Savoury Hash Brown Bites, which are essentially McDonald's ordinary hash browns formed into small, circular shapes. Or so we thought. Snackolator described the bites as having a "sour cream," taste. In fact, he declared them to be even better than the ones at McDonald's.
"That's pretty solid, it's exactly what you'd expect, to be honest, but with a little bit more flavour. It's more flavourful than McDonald's for sure," the TikToker said.
As for the McPops, Snackolator got the Nutella, cookie butter and apple cinnamon-stuffed bites, all of which he loved, however, his favourite was between the Nutella and cookie butter.
As for the sundae, Snackolator loved how fresh the brownies were, and was "immediately jealous that McDonald's doesn't have chocolate ice cream." Hey, he's lucky the ice cream machine at CosMc's was even working…
For Canadians hoping to get their hands on some CosMc's, you'll likely have to drive down to the States to give it a go considering McDonald's only plans on expanding throughout the U.S. with 10 more pilot locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas by the end of 2024.
MTL Blog reached out to McDonald's inquiring whether the CosMc's concept will ever touch down in Canada. We will update this article when we hear back.
