IKEA Canada Is Hosting A Winter Festival Next Month With A Buffet & Breakfast With Santa
Enjoy a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord.
'Tis the season at IKEA.
The home furnishings store is celebrating the holiday season with its very own winter festival. IKEA will be hosting tons of holiday-themed activities as part of its Vinter Fest throughout Canada next month, including a traditional Swedish buffet and breakfast with Santa.
On December 9, families can enjoy a morning with none other than Santa Claus himself. Most stores across Canada will offer a delicious breakfast spread with IKEA's famous pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee and more.
The Breakfast with Santa event will take place at the IKEA in both Montreal and Quebec City from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and costs only $4.99 for children 12 and under and $9.99 for adults. Oh, and get the kids ready for a photo op with Saint Nick, too.
Tickets are available for purchase at the restaurants section of any IKEA Canada store.
The holiday festivities don't stop there. The build-it-yourself store is also hosting a Julbord buffet.
"Join us at the IKEA Swedish Restaurant for Julbord: a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord where you will find ham, meatballs, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crisp bread, cheese, and much more," IKEA said on its website.
The buffet will take place at participating IKEA locations across Canada on December 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $24.99 for IKEA Family members and $14.99 for kids 12 years of age and under. Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the IKEA Swedish Restaurant.
So, who is ready for some much-needed holiday cheer?
IKEA Vinter Fest 2023
Breakfast with Santa
When: December 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Most IKEA stores across Canada
Julbord Buffet
When: December 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Most IKEA stores across Canada
