This Japanese Holiday Market In Montreal Is Bringing Unique Gifts, Sweets & Street Food

You can snack on fresh noodles while shopping! 🍜

​Someone wearing a red kimono looks at a Japanese Holiday Market booth. Right: Two origami swan earrings hang from the side of a ceramic vase.

Montreal is decking the halls with a dash of Japanese flair this holiday season at an exclusive holiday market. The two-day event is the perfect antidote to the typical Christmas market circuit, offering a festive fusion of traditional Japanese culture and holiday cheer.

On November 25 and 26, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., over a dozen vendors will showcase their curated selection of Nippon goods at the Japanese Holiday Market. You could find the perfect pair of handmade origami earrings from Atelier Tsubaki or a set of sushi plates that are just the right blend of form and function from Eliane Oba Ceramica.

For foodies, the market is a feast of Japanese delights. Mabudachi, a quartet of chefs hailing from Japan, will dish out buta-don — a comforting bowl of simmered pork over rice — and osōzai, accompanied by an exclusive secret menu. Noodle aficionados can indulge in ready-to-eat ramen or opt for the celebrated frozen ramen packs from the renowned St-Laurent restaurant Nakamichi.

Tokusen Store will also be there with artisanal soy sauces fermented using Japanese cedar barrels and natural yeast to produce sauces that are complex and rich in flavour.

Desserts include traditional, handmade sweets from KotoAn Wagashi. This year's designs reflect holiday fruits, flowers, and decorations. SO:yA Bakehoue will serve plant-based baked goods, breads, and pastries. And Pâtisserie Bervig will have colourful cakes on offer, including red rose and matcha green options.

But there's more to the market than food. Kyoto Fleurs will stock a wide array of fresh blooms, preserved dried flowers, and indoor plants, along with a trove of decorative items. Kimono Yuki will present a beautiful range of traditional Japanese attire including yukata, men's and women's haori jackets, noren, furoshiki, and sensu. They also provide kimono dressing services, photography sessions, and even lessons for those interested in learning the art of kimono wear.

The Japanese Holiday Market is cash-only, encouraging mindful shopping, and visitors should bring their own bags to transport purchases.

For those on the hunt for a standout holiday gift, the market is full of options: from kimonos to artisanal jewelry and tea sets. Montreal’s Japanese Holiday Market promises a weekend that’s sure to add a touch of Tokyo to your festive traditions.

Here are this year's participants in the Japanese Holiday Market:

  1. Kimono Yuki
  2. Tokusen Store
  3. Boutique Meico
  4. Nakamichi Ramen
  5. La Brasserie San-O
  6. Atelier Tsubaki
  7. Atelier Gigi
  8. Kyoto Fleurs
  9. Pâtisserie Bervig
  10. Konekko Shoten
  11. Pâtisserie Japonaise Koto An
  12. Boutique Kodama
  13. Matcha Zanmai
  14. Eliane Oba Ceramica
  15. SO:yA Bakehouse
  16. MABUDACHI
  17. Thé Japonais Sakao
  18. Atelier Tomita

Japanese Holiday Market

When: November 25 and 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1700, rue Atataken

Facebook Event

