This Magical Christmas Village 90 Mins From Montreal Is Perfect For A Winter Road Trip
The Alight at Night festival begins December 1. ✨
For those looking for things to do this winter season, a road trip to Ontario's Upper Canada Village is the ideal destination to get in the holiday spirit. Located only 90 minutes from Montreal, Upper Canada Village transforms into a magical Christmas village adorned with lights, horse-drawn carriages and Santa's workshop — making for quite the winter wonderland.
As fall withers away with the remainder of the autumn leaves, winter's chill is right around the corner, and while the season doesn't officially start until December 21, 2023, we all know winter loves to make an early arrival.
Starting on December 1, 2023, Upper Canada Village will begin its Alight at Night festival where guests can enjoy an evening stroll through the picturesque village. In fact, over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, including the town's church, as well as the trees and fences of Upper Canada Village.
During this time, Santa will be working in his workshop preparing for Christmas from December 1 to December 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night in St. Nick's Winter Workshop, because no Christmas village is complete without Santa's quarters.
For those looking for the ultimate holiday experience, Alight at Night offers private tours around the village via the Pommier carriage for $150 plus tax.
During your stay, you can also find some hearty restaurants in Upper Canada Village. The Harvest Barn offers standard cafeteria-style foods: sandwiches, soups and salads. While Willard's Hotel offers visitors a more upscale experience with homemade stews, macaroni and cheese, stuffed beef, fish filet and beer and wine, too.
Here are the upcoming dates you can drive to Upper Canada Village for the Alight at Night festival:
- December 1 to 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- December 7 to 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- December 14 to 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- December 21 to 23, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
General admission for those 12 years of age and up is $17, while youth (aged five to 12) pay $14. Children enter for free. Please note that tickets for Alight at Night are on sale exclusively online.
Upper Canada Village — Alight at Night Festival
Cost: $17 for adults (12 years +), $14 (5 to 12 years old), free (0 to 4 years)
When: December 1 to 23, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, Ontario
Alight at Night festival reservations