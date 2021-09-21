9 People Were Hit By A Car At A Montreal Polling Station On Monday Night
Including 5-year-old kid and a 77-year-old woman.
All across Canada on September 20, you could see lines of people waiting to cast their vote for the 2021 federal election. Unfortunately, an incident occurred at one Montreal polling station.
Around 5 p.m. on Monday, a 51-year-old woman was turning into the parking lot of a polling station on Sunshine Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and ending up losing control of her car. As her car began to accelerate, she ended up hitting nine people who were waiting in line, SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture confirmed with MTL Blog.
Of these nine people, there were three women, five men, and one 5-year-old child. All of them were transported to the hospital afterwards and police say there is no fear for any of their lives.
But, Couture explained that doctors are saying a 77-year-old woman who was hit during the accident could face complications because of her age.
At this time, police believe that the incident was not intentional. The woman's vehicle will be investigated in order to give police more explanation as to how this happened.
