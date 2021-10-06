This Creepy Halloween Festival Near Montreal Lets You Venture Through A Haunted Maze
Get ready to test your courage...
Horror fans are going to be thrilled the entire month of October — especially if they plan a visit to this Halloween festival near Montreal, where they can venture through a cornfield maze to test their courage.
The Festiv'Halloween takes place in the facilities of La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac and you can even choose what level of thrills you want to experience. It's an activity that's accessible to everyone, even if you're not into creepy experiences.
If you aren't a fan of all things scary, you can go from 2 to 5 p.m. every Saturday of the month as well as on Sunday, October 10. Admission is $8 per adult and gives you access to the decorated maze, just without the scary animations.
You can also take part of your day to pick pumpkins, squash and corn to make your own popcorn.
But, if you do like getting spooked, you should go between 5-9:45 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting October 15, as well as on Halloween Sunday, to try out the dark maze with some absolutely spooky entertainment.
You can walk through "The Cursed Domain," a haunted trail made up of fifteen different themed tables that stretch over 250 meters, both inside and outside.
For these two nightly activities, the cost is $10 for October 15 and 16, and $13 for the following two weekends. You can reserve your spot now!
Festiv'Halloween
Cost: $8 per adult for daily access and $10 to $13 for evening access, depending on the date
When: Weekends in October
Address: 75, rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.