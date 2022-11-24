You Can Dine In A Magical Outdoor Bubble Dome In Laval This Winter
Dinner under the stars. ✨
For the second year in a row, Laval's Centropolis is erecting magical dining domes for you to enjoy a memorable dinner on its winter terrasse. The luminous bubbles will remain in place from December 5 to March 5 with six participating restaurants taking turns offering their regular and specialty menus.
A total of three bubbles have been installed and are located directly on the Centropolis Place Centrale. They are heated and can accommodate four to six people — so it's potentially the perfect double date night or dinner with the crew idea.
"Enjoy a unique experience by sharing a delicious meal in your bubble, while admiring the stars and the luminous pieces of the Illumi polar world," Centropolis wrote on its website.
Guests will have two time slots to choose from this winter season, one at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., every night of the week. The outdoor domes will be closed for the holiday period.
You can book a dome at no extra charge, all you gotta do is pay for your meal. Feel free to bring some of your own music, too. Here are all six restos to choose from and when they'll be available in the outdoor bubble domes.
- Juliette & Chocolat — December 5 to December 11 and February 27 to March 5
- Jack Astor's — December 12 to December 23
- Zibo! — January 9 to January 22
- Les Enfants Terribles — January 23 to February 5
- Le Balthazar — February 6 to February 12
- Enoteca Monza — February 13 to February 26
Centropolis Laval Winter Terrasse
Price: Depends on the chosen restaurant
When: December 5 to March 5
Address: Place Centrale, Centropolis, Laval, QC