3 Montreal Restaurants Were Just Added To A List Of Critics' Favourite Spots In The World
Only 16 total Montreal restaurants have made the cut!
Montreal ranks highly on plenty of top-tier lists, but perhaps none more culinarily influential than the 50 Best lists, which rate restaurants and bars across the world. Three of Montreal's best restaurants and one bar have made it to the site for the first time — but not in the way you might expect.
The new rankings come from the 50 Best: Discovery section, where high-level restaurants and bars that received votes in the 50 Best lists are highlighted. To be included in the Discovery section, an establishment needs to have been chosen by the experts and critics whose votes determine the top 50 lists the site is known for.
A total of 16 Montreal spots have been deemed worthy of the international traveller, including the three new contenders. First up are the three restaurants: Mon Lapin in Little Italy, Montreal Plaza on rue Saint-Hubert and Restaurant Beba in Verdun. All three restaurants now have listings on the 50 Best: Discovery site, where foodies from around the globe can suss out the vibes.
The lone bar that was added to Montreal's hot spots this year is the recently spookified Bar 132 Vintage, which hosted the Black Lagoon popup (co-created by Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes) this October. 132 Vintage joins the likes of the Cloakroom, Milky Way Bar and the Atwater Cocktail Club.
These newly-added spots won't necessarily rank in the next top 50 lists just because they're featured. Now that they're on the map, though, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the world realizes just what Montreal's got in store.