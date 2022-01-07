Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Is Going To Ask You To Self-Report COVID-19 Test Results

Since not everyone can get a PCR test anymore.

Quebec Is Going To Ask You To Self-Report COVID-19 Test Results
MTL Blog

As the fifth COVID-19 wave pummels Quebec, the province has decided to limit PCR tests to just a few priority groups. High demand for tests amid skyrocketing numbers of infections, officials said, was overwhelming testing sites. As a result, the general population has to rely on those rapid at-home tests available at pharmacies.

Now, the province is building a platform for Quebecers to self-report their results.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement Thursday, January 6, but didn't say when the platform will be up and running on Quebec.ca. In a press release, the ministry said it hopes the new tool will better enable officials to assess the province's positivity rate.

Public health and government officials have repeatedly warned that official daily reports have undercounted new COVID-19 cases since the advent of rapid at-home testing in Quebec.

"We have a worse visibility on the epidemiological situation," Health Minister Christian Dubé said on January 6. "But that's not to say we're blind."

The focus now is on the positivity rate, which Dubé implied has become a better indicator. Quebec reported a 31.2% positivity rate as of January 5, a level the minister said "had never been seen" in the province.

Quebec is also contending with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, there were more new hospitalizations than ever before during the pandemic.

The latest projections from the Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) show that COVID-19 patients could occupy more than 3,000 hospital beds within the next two weeks, "well above [...] the thresholds observed during previous waves."

Dubé cautioned, however, that that forecast don't yet take into account the effects of the province's latest wave of health measures, including the nightly curfew.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Soon Be Mandatory For Even More Businesses

The health minister also said eventually passports won't work without a third dose.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

Quebec's vaccine passport will be mandatory for more businesses in the near future. With the province reeling under the Omicron wave, Health Minister Christian Dubé made it clear at a press conference on Thursday that the vaccination passport will soon become mandatory for more unspecified "non-essential" commercial businesses.

"The vaccination passport will be mandatory as of January 18 to access the SAQ and the SQDC. Moreover, the vaccination passport will be extended to non-essential commerces in the coming weeks," said Dubé.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Moved Up 3rd Dose Appointment Dates So You Can Book Yours Sooner

The province also announced that vaccine passports will eventually require three doses to be valid.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Looks like you'll be able to book your appointment for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec sooner than you thought.

On January 6, Quebec announced that it had moved up the dates of third-dose appointments, which means Quebecers aged 18 and older can now book their appointments as of January 17 instead of January 21.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Eventually Require 3 Doses To Be Valid

But not until everyone's had a chance to get their booster.

Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet | Narcity Quebec, François Legault | Facebook

Changes are coming to Quebec's vaccine passport system. At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that you'll eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than two, to be considered adequately protected and gain access to places that require a vaccine passport in Quebec.

"We will expand the vaccine passport to three doses," Dubé said. However, he clarified that the change won't happen until everyone has had the chance to receive a third dose, over the course of the coming months.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Broke A Record For COVID-19 Hospitalizations & Reported More Than 15,000 New Cases

There are just under 2,000 people in COVID-19 hospital beds, with projections suggesting that could rise above 3,000.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec's daily COVID-19 numbers are out, and they offer unsurprising confirmation that the Omicron wave is still battering the province. With 15,874 new cases recorded on Wednesday, in addition to a net increase of 203 people in hospital — a new record — the virus is running rampant.

At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of an "avalanche" of hospitalizations anticipated in the next few days. The previous record for a one-day increase in hospitalizations was a few days ago, on January 3, with 196.

Keep Reading Show less