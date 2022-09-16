Quebec Lotto 6/49 Draws Are Expected To Resume Next Week After A Messy Week For Loto-Québec
Other Quebec lottery activities are back up and running after "technical problems."
Loto-Québec says lottery activities are gradually returning to normal after a days-long service interruption due to what the Crown corporation described as "technical problems."
In a press release published Thursday evening, Loto-Québec confirmed that customers "should be able" to once again buy tickets, check them, claim prizes and view draw results online and on the Loto app.
It also said all draws suspended since September 11, including Banco, Quebec 49 and Quotidienne, have resumed. The results are shown online.
The company affirmed that the technical problems did not "compromise" the "integrity" of the draws.
"As for Lotto 6/49, customers should be able to obtain a ticket for the new version as of Monday morning [September 19], unless otherwise specified, and thus participate in the September 21 draw," Renaud Dugas, spokesperson and head of press relations for Loto-Québec told MTL Blog.
Because of a labour dispute with employees, the Crown corporation had to postpone the launch of an improved version of the game for Quebecers. Loto-Québec suspended 6/49 draws after September 11, saying it was impossible to continue without the update.
The first revamped 6/49 draw, which took take place on September 14 everywhere else in Canada, excluded la belle province.
A tentative agreement to end the labour dispute will go before employee union members on September 19, Dugas said.