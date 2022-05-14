Mars Wrigley Canada Has Recalled Various Starburst, Skittles & Life Savers Gummies
The products were recalled due to the potential presence of metal strands.
It seems as if the food recall train isn't stopping anytime soon! After various chocolate and candy recalls were issued last month, it appears as if Mars Wrigley Canada is joining the roster of companies who have recalled their products nationwide.
In a May 13 press release, Mars Wrigley Canada stated that they have issued a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers dummies due to the "potential presence of thing metal strand embedded in the dummies or loose in the bag," Mars Wrigley wrote.
The confectionery manufacturer said that they have received multiple reports from consumers alerting them of the matter and that they have not been made aware of any illnesses linked to the possible presence of very thing metal strands in the candy to date.
The products currently being voluntarily recalled are:
- Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack, 164g
- Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack, 164g
- Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack, 180g
- Life Savers Gummies Sours Peg Pack, 180g
- Skittles Gummies Original, 57g
- Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack, 164g
- Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch, 280g
- Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack, 164g
- Skittles Gmies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch, 280g
The company is currently working with retailers to remove the recalled products from the marketplace.
Mars Wrigley Canada is urging the public to check if they are in possession of any of the recalled products. If consumers believe they've purchased an affected item, they should throw it away and not consume it.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.