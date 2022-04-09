Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

This Cannabis Extract Was Recalled By Health Canada Due To A Faulty Product Label

"The product label has incorrect cannabinoid activation values," Health Canada said.

Associate Editor
Emblem Cannabis Extract 100, Right: SQDC pre-rolled product packaging.

Emblem Cannabis Extract 100, Right: SQDC pre-rolled product packaging.

Health Canada, MC | MTLBlog

Another day, another recall. Health Canada flagged and recalled a cannabis product on April 8 due to incorrect packaging label concerning an Emblem CBD product.

The affected product currently being recalled is the Emblem Cannabis CBD 100 Cannabis Extract (30mL).

For the many Montrealers who get their goods at the SQDC, there isn't much to worry about considering the product was "sold directly to clients registered for medical purposes," Health Canada said.

The recall, which is one of many in the last few months in Canada, is due to the product label having the incorrect cannabinoid activation values. Emblem sold 183 units of the recalled product between March 16, 2022, to March 25, 2022.

The federal department stated that the "total THC and total CBD per activation declared on the label are lower than the actual total THC and total CBS per activation in the product."

The Emblem CBD 100 Cannabis Extract recalled product label has a total THC per activation of 0.0 mg, and a total CBD per activation of 0.3 mg. The actual values are 0.3 mg for total THC per activation, and 10.1 mg of total CBD per activation.

While the recall remains fully in effect, Emblem Cannabis Corporation and Health Canada have not received any adverse reaction reports pertaining to the recalled cannabis product lot.

According to Emblem Cannabis Corporation, the company has received one complaint related to the incorrect labelling of the cannabis product. As for Health Canada, they stated that they have not received any complaints related to the affected lot of products.

Health Canada is urging the public to verify if they are in possession of the affected item and to fill out this form if you'd like to file an official complain.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...