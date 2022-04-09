This Cannabis Extract Was Recalled By Health Canada Due To A Faulty Product Label
"The product label has incorrect cannabinoid activation values," Health Canada said.
Another day, another recall. Health Canada flagged and recalled a cannabis product on April 8 due to incorrect packaging label concerning an Emblem CBD product.
The affected product currently being recalled is the Emblem Cannabis CBD 100 Cannabis Extract (30mL).
For the many Montrealers who get their goods at the SQDC, there isn't much to worry about considering the product was "sold directly to clients registered for medical purposes," Health Canada said.
The recall, which is one of many in the last few months in Canada, is due to the product label having the incorrect cannabinoid activation values. Emblem sold 183 units of the recalled product between March 16, 2022, to March 25, 2022.
The federal department stated that the "total THC and total CBD per activation declared on the label are lower than the actual total THC and total CBS per activation in the product."
The Emblem CBD 100 Cannabis Extract recalled product label has a total THC per activation of 0.0 mg, and a total CBD per activation of 0.3 mg. The actual values are 0.3 mg for total THC per activation, and 10.1 mg of total CBD per activation.
While the recall remains fully in effect, Emblem Cannabis Corporation and Health Canada have not received any adverse reaction reports pertaining to the recalled cannabis product lot.
According to Emblem Cannabis Corporation, the company has received one complaint related to the incorrect labelling of the cannabis product. As for Health Canada, they stated that they have not received any complaints related to the affected lot of products.
Health Canada is urging the public to verify if they are in possession of the affected item and to fill out this form if you'd like to file an official complain.
