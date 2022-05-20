Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

health canada

Health Canada Has Recalled These Cigarettes That Were Sold In Quebec Due To A Fire Hazard

The affected cigarattes did not meet the performance standards, Health Canada says.

Associate Editor
Cigarettes on display for sale.

Cigarettes on display for sale.

Sports Images | Dreamstime

Health Canada is certainly no stranger when it comes to food recalls. However, this time around the health department is recalling Viceroy cigarettes due to them being a fire hazard.

Only a few weeks ago, Health Canada pulled cannabis products from the marketplace, and now Viceroy cigarettes just so happen to be following suit.

"Cigarettes that do not meet the performance requirements pose an increased fire hazard. Cigarettes that are dropped onto furniture, bedding or other textile products may cause a fire to start," Health Canada stated.

A total of 256,500 packages of the affected cigarettes were sold in Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario between September 2021 and March 2022.

Health Canada

The affected product involves Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original), Regular Size, 20 cigarettes.

The complete list of recalled cigarettes includes:

  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Carton | Sold in British Columbia, Ontario & Quebec | Traceability Code: 3930 26 | UPC: 059300521883
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Carton | Sold in British Columbia, Ontario & Quebec | Traceability Code: 4230 26 | UPC: 059300521883
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Individual Package | Sold in Quebec | Traceability Code: 393226 ## CA | UPC: 059300021888
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Individual Package | Sold in Quebec | Traceability Code: 423526 ## CA | UPC: 059300021888
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Individual Package | Sold in British Columbia | Traceability Code: 393226 ## CA | UPC: 059300021888
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Individual Package | Sold in British Columbia | Traceability Code: 423526 ## CA | UPC: 059300021888
  • Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original): Individual Package | Sold in Ontario | Traceability Code: 393226 ## CA | UPC: 059300021888

According to Health Canada, the cigarettes "do not meet the performance standards required by the Cigarette Ignition Propensity (Consumer Products) Regulations under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."

As of May 10, 2022, the company has not received any reports of incidents and zero reports of injuries within Canada.

If you are in possession of the affected cigarettes, Health Canada is urging the public to "immediately stop using the recalled products and to contact the distributor."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

