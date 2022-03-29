Health Canada Warns Of Unauthorized Sex & Workout Products With 'Serious Health Risks'
Check your bedside drawers!
It's been a strange few weeks for Health Canada recalls. Everything from chocolate to deodorant has been pulled from shelves. Now, the ministry isn't coming for your pantry or your bathroom cabinet — they're coming for your bedside table.
Health Canada has updated an advisory against "unauthorized health products promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, [or] as 'poppers'," as well as "for lightening skin or treating skin conditions (such as eczema or psoriasis)," after adding a bunch of products to the list in March 2022.
Companies and retail stores across Canada are listed as once having been sellers of potentially hazardous products. They have since been removed from shelves and websites.
Many of the sexual enhancements contain yohimbe, an ingredient that contains yohimbine, a chemical that Health Canada says poses risks to people with "high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease."
Other sexual enhancement products contain sildenafil and tadalafil, which can cause stomach irritation, chest pain, abnormal vision, and hearing loss, among other nasty side effects.
Health Canada also warns against poppers, which contain alkyl nitrites, which can get a person high when inhaled, but come with "serious risks," especially in the case of accidental overdose.
Illegal workout supplements on Health Canada's list contain our old pal yohimbine and cardarine, which are not authorized in Canada.
The long list of unauthorized products Health Canada says to look out for is on the ministry's website. It also lists the retailers from which it seized the products.
Laval's Dépanneur Boni-Soir was added to the list in July 2021 for selling two sexual enhancement products containing yohimbe and tadalafil.
Have fun out there folks, but be safe.