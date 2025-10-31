Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canadiens players held a Halloween party and it included some hilarious costumes

Habby Halloween!

The Montreal Canadiens' 2025 Halloween costume party.

@alicialessard45 | Instagram
Senior Writer

If you've been following the Montreal Canadiens this season, you've already had plenty to cheer about. It turns out their winning streak extends off the ice, too.

Earlier this week, Habs players, along with their wives and girlfriends, partook in the team's annual Halloween costume party.

And while hockey players might not always show the most personality in postgame interviews, they definitely made up for it this spooky season.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the night.

Patrik Laine

Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan kept it family-friendly, showing up as Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story.

Brendan Gallagher

Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher teamed up with wife Emma and their little bundle of joy to make crime a family affair with their matching jailbird costumes.

Juraj Slafkovsky

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky and his significant other did a full '80s throwback, going as Tony and Elvira Montana from Scarface. Slafkovsky, who suffered a minor cheek laceration during a game earlier this season, didn't even need makeup to pull off the look.

Bonus points for authenticity.

Arber Xhekaj

Enforcer Arber Xhekaj traded in his tough-guy energy for something much more wholesome, dressing as Russell the scout from Pixar's Up. His girlfriend Stephanie nailed the other half of the duo as Carl Fredricksen, complete with balloons to top it all off.

Noah Dobson

As one of the locker room's newest faces, Noah Dobson made sure to stand out. The defenceman went as Frankenstein's monster, while his wife Alexa completed the theme as the Bride of Frankenstein.

Dobson's 6-foot-4 frame certainly helped sell the look.

Other players

The Montreal Canadiens' 2025 Halloween costume party.

@alicialessard45 | Instagram

Sadly, we haven't found individual shots of each player's costume (yet). But this group shot, posted by Alexandre Carrier's wife Alicia Lessard, gives fans a good indication of who went all out.

Carrier and Lessard kept things sleek as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, while Josh Anderson and his wife Paola stole the spotlight as Ricky and Carley Bobby from Talladega Nights. A few other teammates made appearances in the background, including Zachary Bolduc in a Luigi getup.

Carey Price (honourable mention)

He may not be on the roster anymore, but legendary Habs goalie Carey Price still deserves a nod for keeping his family's matching Halloween costume tradition alive. This year, Price, his wife Angela, and their three kids suited up as Power Rangers — complete with colour-coordinated costumes

montreal canadiensmontreal canadiens playersbrendan gallagherhabs playershalloween party montreal
Sports
  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

