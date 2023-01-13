Mega Millions Jackpot Hits Nearly $2 Billion — Here’s How Canadians Can Play
Who's feeling lucky?
Don't let Friday's hapless date steer you away from looking for luck. The Mega Millions jackpot in the United States is currently estimated at US$1.35 billion. Mhm, billion with a b, baby — which is roughly CA$1.8 billion and who can't use close to two billion dollars, right?
The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11 p.m. EST — giving you all a few more hours to get in on the action. But hold up, can Canadians even play the lottery in the U.S.? We sure can.
According to the Mega Millions website, you don't need to be a U.S. resident in order to participate. "Visitors to the United States are always welcome to purchase tickets for our game from an American lottery retailer while they are visiting this country; you do not need to be a resident to win."
If you live close to the border, your best bet is to drive down south and visit a local retailer to buy yourself a ticket, or tickets if you're feelin' fortunate enough.
Canadians can purchase a Mega Millions ticket in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Although many online retailers promise to sell you legitimate tickets, the multijurisdictional lottery game recommends purchasing from verified retailers within the United States.
"Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise. If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions."
Good luck and don't forget…sharing is caring.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.