A Quebec Woman Told Her Partner They Won A $2M Lottery & He Thought She Was Pranking Him
"Honey, we won three free plays...and $2 million!"
Ever wish you could win millions playing the lottery? Well, if it hasn't happened for you yet, then you can live vicariously through this Quebec couple who won three free plays on their Quebec Max ticket. Oh, and $2 million!
Josée Proteau and her spouse, René Bourgault, who live in Estrie, won the $2,000,000 grand prize in the August 26 Québec Max draw. Proteau was the first to verify their ticket, which was purchased from a Boni-Soir in Sherbrooke, and noticed that they had won three free plays and an impressive $2 million.
"Honey, we won two free plays with Québec Max, one free play with Lotto Max...and $2 million!" Proteau yelled out to her partner after checking the Lotteries app.
Although Proteau was telling the truth when she shared the exciting news with her spouse, Bourgault didn't believe her. Proteau admitted to Loto-Québec to being quite the "prankster." So, naturally, when she told René, he didn't believe it until he could verify the draw results for himself. And alas, they were, in fact, two million dollars richer.
Now, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of winning big at the lottery is how you'll spend your millions. A new house? New car? Lavish vacation? Well, Josée and René aren't rushing to make any big purchases any time soon.
"The newly minted millionaires say they want to wait a little before making any plans on how they'll spend the money," Loto-Québec reports. And we don't blame them one single bit.
