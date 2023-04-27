Megabus Is Expanding Its Routes & Frequency Across Canada This Summer
Affordable travel just got a whole lot easier. 🛣
Megabus is going the extra mile ahead of a busy summer season and increasing its services across Canada. To accommodate the high volume of travellers, the company has taken steps to offer more scheduling flexibility for customers.
As of May 3, the company will offer hourly trips from Montreal and Kingston to Toronto, with a whopping 16 daily departures between Thursdays and Mondays. All Montreal and Kingston services to Toronto will continue on to Pearson Airport.
If you're planning on visiting Niagara Falls this summer, Megabus has tripled the number of departures from Toronto, with most trips stopping at the Table Rock Transit Station. This means you'll have more opportunities to gaze at the stunning falls without worrying about missing your ride. And with buses running seven days a week from 5:45 a.m. through 10:45 p.m., you'll have ample time to fill up on funnel cake.
The bus line is also increasing its trips between Toronto, London and Western University, with eight trips per day from Thursday through Monday.
"With summertime and warmer weather upon us, we’re expecting heavy volumes of travellers in Canada," said Megabus spokesperson Colin Emberson in a press release. "We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers even more options to meet their individual needs."
Tickets are available on the Megabus website.