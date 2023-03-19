Megabus Tickets From Montreal To Toronto Are $20 Round-Trip For All Of Summer 2023

Long weekends, too!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The Toronto skyline during the summertime. Right: A Megabus.

Rodrigolab | Dreamstime, @megabus | Instagram

If you've been looking to travel over to Toronto this summer, now might just be the best time to do so. Megabus has $10 one-way tickets ($20 round-trip) from Montreal to Toronto, and you can take advantage of the cheap bus fare for all of summer 2023.

The Megabus website allows you took book tickets from Montreal to Toronto, starting from May 3, 2023, to September 6, 2023, with tickets going for $10 each way.

The low-cost fare also applies to several provincial and federal holiday long weekends, including National Patriots' Day (May 20 to 23), Saint-Jean-Baptiste (June 23 to 25), Canada Day (July 1 to 3), and Labour Day (September 2 to 4).

Considering the cost of airfare and airport chaos, along with rising gas prices, taking the bus is not only great for the environment, but it's looking hella good for your pockets, too.

So, grab your crew, and pick a date, because tickets are bound to sell fast.

Note that most of the $10 ticket departure times are either very early (6:30 a.m.) or depart in the evening (3 p.m. and on).

Megabus — Montreal to Toronto $10 Tickets

Cost: $10 each way ($20 round-trip, plus a $3.99 booking fee)

When: Starting May 6, 2023, to September 6, 2023 (including long weekends)

Book here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

