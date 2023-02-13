7 Of The Best 'Friend Dates' In Montreal To Bond With Your Buddies
You might even pick up a new skill, or two.
You don't need to wait until "Palentine's Day," or even the weekend, to invest in your platonic relationships and show your friends how much you appreciate them.
Instead of opting for another hang at the bar, here are some creative options to spend quality time with your pals and maybe pick up a new skill:
Chocolate Making
Cost: $80/class
Reason to try: If you've ever spotted La Tarterie's eye-catching treats around Montreal, you've probably also wondered how they pack such vibrant colour into every bite. These classes are a sweet opportunity to find out and to also see which of your friends makes the best bonbons. Each session is given in English and lasts three hours for up to four people. There's also a vegan class to accommodate dietary restrictions.
Tufting
Where: 1851, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Cost: $83+ depending on size
Reason to try: Tututu Space will help you and your friends make mini rugs in any design. The studio provides all the supplies, so you just have to make an appointment and show up with your idea in mind. You can also opt to paint cute bear figurines in each other's company. Any visit to Tututu gives you ample space to chat with your friends while engaging your creative side.
Bouldering
Where: 1209, boul Saint-Laurent
Cost: $24/session; $8/shoe rental
Reason to try: Let your friendship reach new heights at this bouldering gym in the heart of downtown. You can free climb over a dozen walls, including an outdoor, rooftop rock face. It's an affordable and active way to cheer on your friends and feel inspired to try formations you might not otherwise. You don't need any prior experience to give bouldering a try, plus there's a café-bar on-site serving food and drinks, so you can snack together after a session well-climbed.
Burlesque Class
Where: 7100, rue Saint-Hubert, Studio 204
Cost: $26/single class; $72/three classes
Reason to try: Lean into the sensual art of burlesque with your pals at this studio near metro Jean-Talon. You can pick a popular beginner group class or private session to boost your self-confidence in a supportive environment while also learning how to disrobe with dignity. Serving sexy looks and moving more gracefully are inevitable side effects of trying out the glamourous performance style.
Trampolining
Where: 5850, bd des Grandes-Prairies
Cost: $24/two hours
Reason to try: Release your inner child at this massive complex filled with bouncy surfaces, obstacle courses and foam pits. You and your buds can battle it out with foam logs on a balance beam, fling yourselves onto an inflated airbag or just jump around and let off some excess energy.
Board Games
Where: BANQ, 475, boul de Maisonneuve E
Cost: Free
Reason to try: Montreal's BANQ has hundreds of board games for you to borrow. If you're not feeling up to the hustle and bustle of a board game bar, you can always head to the huge downtown library and check out up to three games from the sizeable selection of trivia, adventure, strategy and coop options.
Record Shopping
Reason to try: Musically-minded Montrealers already know to head to any of the city's independent record stores to get their fix of new or used releases. But heading to one of these cafés with friends makes the activity hit different. You can search through bins together for your favourite hits while also digging into some delicious treats.