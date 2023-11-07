Montreal Is Getting Hit With Arctic Air This Week & It's Going To Be Chilly
It's definitely time to bring in your plants. 🪴
Montreal is set to see a drop in temperatures as an arctic air mass approaches, promising a chilly week ahead. After a mild Tuesday, don't be surprised by the drastic change in the weather starting on Wednesday.
Quebec's quick cool down
The warmth that will hit southern Quebec on November 7 will be fleeting, according to MétéoMédia. It will also likely mark the last time temperatures rise above 10° C for a while. From Wednesday onwards, the region could face more than seven consecutive days of cold weather.
Fortunately, after the cold span, the long-term forecast shows a rise in temperatures by the end of next week. The big question on everyone's mind is whether the mercury will climb back up past the ten-degree mark before winter officially sets in.
The incoming arctic air is forecasted to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday and Wednesday.
While November 8 promises clear skies, there will be a sharp decline in temperature by more than ten degrees. As the cold sets in, a system is poised to introduce a mix of snow, ice, and sleet. "Thursday morning could see the onset of snow, with the possibility of sleet or freezing rain following, giving us a taste of the impending winter conditions," said meteorologist Kevin Cloutier. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all potential precipitation for southern Quebec.
From Montreal sunshine to snowtime
Meanwhile, Environment Canada shows that rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a cloudy sky and temperatures hitting a high of 11° C. As night falls, the skies will partly clear, and temperatures will dip to minus 1° C.
Montreal's weather forecast paints a varied picture for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, the city will have sunny skies and reach a high of 4°C. However, the evening promises clear skies with temperatures dipping to a brisk minus 5° C.
By Thursday, November 9, the weather takes a turn as snow is expected, with the thermometer peaking at 3° C. The cold will be complemented by evening rain, settling at a slightly warmer 4° C. Friday promises a blend of sunshine and passing clouds, allowing for a comfortable high of 8 °C, with temperatures receding to the freezing mark by nightfall.
The weekend sets in with Saturday's skies featuring intermittent sun and clouds, and a high of 3° C, while the evening cools down further to minus 4° C. Sunday will remain cool with temperatures reaching a daytime high of 2° C with a mix of sun and clouds.
Montrealers are advised to bundle up and take care as the city gears up to face the arctic chill. A rapid change in weather conditions calls for extra caution on the roads, especially with the anticipated accompanying mix of snow and sleet.