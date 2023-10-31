Montreal To Coaticook Is A Stunning 1.5-Hour Road Trip — Here’s Where To Stop
Get your fave ice cream or chocolate milk right from the source.
Coaticook, known for its picturesque gorge and enchanting night walks at Foresta Lumina, is an ideal escape for those looking to unwind in nature without straying far from Montreal. Situated just a short drive from the city, the road to Coaticook offers travellers a chance to take in the rural landscapes and charming villages in the Eastern Townships.
The town of Coaticook itself is abundant in local flavour, with popular ice cream offerings and local eateries that give a true taste of Quebec. Add to that the unique attractions and scenic spots that dot the route and you've got a road trip to remember. Here are some places to check out on your next getaway:
Coaticook Creamery
Where: 1000, rue Child, Coaticook, QC
Reason to go: Established in 1940, it's one of the oldest creameries in the region, known for its high-quality, tasty ice cream. Visitors to the creamery can expect a wide variety of flavours. The creamery takes pride in its traditional methods of ice cream production, ensuring that each scoop is as delicious as the last. Beyond eating ice cream, you can also get a firsthand look at the production process. The transparency in operations offers an added layer of appreciation for the final product.
Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook
Where: 400, rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC
Cost: $10/person
Reason to go: The park's primary attraction, the eponymous gorge, carves its path dramatically through the landscape. Canada's longest pedestrian suspension bridge runs across, stretching 169 metres and giving breathtaking views of the forested surroundings. Walking across this bridge is a sensory experience with the sounds of birds chirping and the distant rush of water. The park has well-maintained trails suitable for casual walkers and avid hikers. Each trail promises scenic views, be it cascading waterfalls, dense forests, or the expansive Coaticook River.
Foresta Lumina
Where: 135, rue Michaud, Coaticook, QC
Cost: $25/person
Reason to go: As night descends, the forest of Parc de la Gorge transforms into a luminescent wonderland, weaving technology and nature together in an enchanting dance of light and sound. The nighttime adventure spans a 2.6-km trail, introducing visitors to mystical legends through a series of multimedia installations. Each section tells a different tale, illuminated by glowing installations, sound effects, and interactive elements, offering a blend of the park's natural beauty and the world crafted by Moment Factory, a world-renowned multimedia studio.
Mount Pinnacle
Where: 1891, chemin May, Coaticook, QC
Cost: $7/person
Reason to go: The Appalachian mountain offers hikers an unmatched experience. Standing at 665 metres, the trail to the top is a blend of moderate inclines and scenic spots, making it accessible and rewarding to climb. As you ascend, the trees and local wildlife reflect the untouched beauty of the region. However, the real gem lies at the summit. With panoramic views of the Coaticook River Valley, Lake Lyster, and distant mountain ranges, it's a sight that will capture your heart and soul. Just make sure to register online before driving over, because daily passes do sell out.
Hop Station Brewery
Where: 131, rue Lovell, Coaticook, QC
Reason to go: This multi-cultural venue inside Coaticook's old train station serves some of Quebec's finest artisanal beers and also serves as a hub for local art exhibitions and concerts. Their regular program offers staple beers, available year-round, while their oak barrel-aging program presents unique beers, matured for extended periods, creating limited-edition flavours that are a must-try for any aficionado. You can also enjoy a meal by the rails. There are tacos for $5 each, or plates of three for $18. Tostadas, or large chips topped with meat, are available for $7 or $12 depending on size. Or you can just split a plate of basic nachos for $10.
Glo Golf Adventure
Where: 73, rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC
Cost: $11/person
Reason to go: Situated in a converted church, this activity offers an 18-hole mini golf course played entirely in the dark, with only black lights to guide you. Instead of traditional green fairways, you'll journey through underwater scenes and outer space, medieval times, and even a "Museum of Horrors."
Verger Le Gros Pierre
Where: 6335, rte Louis-S.-Saint-Laurent, Compton, QC
Reason to go: The orchard offers a variety of apple types for picking, like crisp McIntosh and sweet Honeycrisp. Throughout the seasons, Verger Le Gros Pierre offers a variety of produce, ensuring fresh products year-round. The orchard also extends its expertise to produce artisanal ciders, giving visitors a taste of beverages crafted from the very apples they see around them. Families will appreciate the kid-friendly activities, ranging from playgrounds to tractor rides, making it a perfect destination for a wholesome day out. The on-site store is a treasure trove of local delicacies, from freshly baked pies to apple butter, letting visitors take a piece of the orchard home with them.
Beaulne Museum
Where: 96, rue Union, Coaticook, QC,
Cost: $10/adult; $6/student
Reason to go: Located in Coaticook's historic Château Norton, this museum gives visitors a comprehensive look at the region's history and culture. The museum features a wide array of exhibits, ranging from fashion and textiles to decorative arts, providing insights into different eras and their significance. A highlight is the museum's rotating exhibitions. Updated regularly, they ensure that each visit provides a fresh perspective on the region's heritage. Whether you're interested in period clothing, antique furniture, or old photographs depicting daily life, the Beaulne Museum has it covered.
La Pinte
Where: 1060, rue Westmount, Ayer's Cliff, QC
Reason to go: Located in the Eastern Townships, La Pinte sources its milk from local herds and makes some of the best glass-bottled dairy in the province. For travellers, especially those en route to or from Coaticook, La Pinte is a convenient stop. The on-site café offers lattés made with their own milk, adding a unique touch. You can also stock up on large jugs of their extra-rich chocolate milk.