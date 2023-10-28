This 'Beautiful Small Town' In America Is 3 Hours From Montreal & Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
There's still time to catch the last of the fall foliage! 🍁
For those still hoping to catch gorgeous views of the fall foliage, you've still got some time before Mother Nature's chill sweeps in slowly but surely. To get a glimpse of those changing colours, you can embark on a three-hour road trip from Montreal to none other than the quaint town of Woodstock, Vermont.
Not only is the charming destination within proximity to Montreal but Woodstock also offers stunning views of the fall foliage. In fact, it was listed as one of the most beautiful small towns in the United States by Architectural Digest, making it clear Woodstock is the place to be during the fall.
With a weekend or two left before the leaves turn into compost, now is the ideal time to pack your bags, get the car ready and drive away.
If you need a place to stay, the Woodstocker B&B is a fine option for a simple but comfortable stay. "Enjoy an authentic Vermont experience in our relaxed and welcoming modern farmhouse-style inn offering nine spacious guestrooms and suites. Indulge in our made-to-order breakfast featuring," the Woodstock tourism page says.
Woodstock is also home to countless scenic woodlands and meadows with hundreds of miles of diverse hiking trails for locals and visitors alike to enjoy all season long. A few notable Woodstock hikes include the Appalachian Trail for more experienced hikers, the Aqueduct Trails for bikers, and the Eshqua Bog Natural Area, which is ideal for those looking for an easy breezy stroll, it's also handicap-accessible.
Woodstock has a booming arts and culture scene. The American Precision Museum, as well as the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, are a few spots worth checking out if you're seeking a taste of the town's history. The town is also home to several farms including the Billings Farm, Sugarbuck Farm and the Sunny Brae Farm, all of which offer a true Vermont experience with local produce such as maple syrup, cheese and jams, daily programs, and of course, adorable animals.
The small town also offers a few must-try eateries including Santé, which serves up small seasonal bites prepared with locally harvested meats, fish, poultry and tons of other produce that take "farm to table" to a whole other level. Additionally, Dr. Curbon's Tonic is a laid-back resto with a full-on American menu, craft cocktails and eccentric vibes.
So, who's ready for a road trip?
Woodstock, Vermont
Where: Woodstock, Vermont, 05091
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours
