Montreal Ice Cream Shop Gaufres Et Glaces Has Opened A New Location In Longueuil
Some sweet news for the South Shore of Montreal.🍦😍
Gaufres et Glaces has taken ice cream to the next level with their signature waffle cones and extravagant creations now known across Montreal.
The decadent sweet spot has been satisfying Montreal's sweet tooth for years at its Laval, Beaubien, Plateau, and West Island locations, and they've now officially expanded to the South Shore.
On July 3, 2022, Gaufres et Glaces revealed the exciting news that its latest ice cream spot is up and running in Longueuil on 433, rue King-George.
The ice cream and waffle shop posted a video revealing the newest location, which has a spacious outdoor terrasse where you can cool off with countless of their decadent creations.
"We offer 21 choices of top-quality Belgian Chocolate Dips for your waffles and ice creams to which you can add a choice of 12 toppings," Gaufres et Hlaces states on its website.
Luckily, Longueuil residents can now get their hands on some of their rad ice cream combos.
"You can also choose between our nine flavours of soft ice cream, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, butter pecan and many more... If this isn’t enough, we also have homemade gelato, crêpes and fondues. With more than 100,000 combinations, the options are endless!"
After opening yet another shop on the West Island in May, it's clear Gaufres et Glaces is gaining popularity, and rightfully so!
When asked about a possible location in Quebec City on Instagram, Gaufres et Glaces responded: "We hope soon!"
In the meantime, you can enjoy the unique and sweet works of ice cream art at five of Gaufres et Glace's locations.
Bon appétit!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.