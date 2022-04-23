This Montreal Sweet Shop Has A New Caramel Milkshake With An Entire Ice Cream Bar In It
Caramel, caramel, and more caramel!🍦😍
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? We've got you covered. Montreal ice cream and waffle shop, GaufresetGlaces has introduced a brand new caramel milkshake and the best part of it all? It has an entire Caramilk ice cream bar in it.
Located in Laval, Rosemont, and the Plateau, GaufresetGlaces is certainly no stranger to some seriously sweet creations.
Open all year round, this sweetery is known for its towering sugar treats and delectable waffles that will leave you wanting more and more.
This time around, it's all about the caramel — and who doesn't love themselves some caramel?
@gaufresetglaces
Qui veut essayer notre nouveau milkshake caramilk🥤Who wants to try our new caramilk milkshake 👌#gaufresetglaces #montreal #laval #mtl #montrealeats #mtlboymtl #mtlblog #tiktok #eatmtl #mtlgirls #instagram
GaufresetGlaces has created a limited edition caramel milkshake that is made up of delish ingredients from caramel ice cream, salted caramel Caramilk bar, whipped cream, and an entire Caramilk ice cream bar. Talk about caramel overload!
So, if you're a fan of caramel and then some, this is a must-try milkshake that puts all other milkshakes to shame.
The menu item costs $12 and is currently available for a limited time.
Considering spring is well underwear and summer is right around the corner, there really is no better time to snag a refreshing and sweet treat that will fulfill all your caramel dreams.
The Montreal ice cream spot also has an array of other mouthwatering menu items including over 12 waffle cup flavours, soft-serve ice cream, gourmet milkshakes, and waffle stix and bites that are definitely worth trying out.
Oh, and they are vegan friendly, too!
Can't get your hands on one of these scrumptious creations in person? Don't worry! You can order from 'em on Uber and Skip.
GaufresetGlaces Caramilk Milkshake
Price: $12
Address: See website for multiple locations