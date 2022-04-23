Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

This Montreal Sweet Shop Has A New Caramel Milkshake With An Entire Ice Cream Bar In It

Caramel, caramel, and more caramel!🍦😍

Associate Editor
Gaufres et Glaces new Caramilk milkshake.

Gaufres et Glaces new Caramilk milkshake.

@gaufresetglaces.mtl | Instagram

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? We've got you covered. Montreal ice cream and waffle shop, GaufresetGlaces has introduced a brand new caramel milkshake and the best part of it all? It has an entire Caramilk ice cream bar in it.

Located in Laval, Rosemont, and the Plateau, GaufresetGlaces is certainly no stranger to some seriously sweet creations.

Open all year round, this sweetery is known for its towering sugar treats and delectable waffles that will leave you wanting more and more.

This time around, it's all about the caramel — and who doesn't love themselves some caramel?

@gaufresetglaces

Qui veut essayer notre nouveau milkshake caramilk🥤Who wants to try our new caramilk milkshake 👌#gaufresetglaces #montreal #laval #mtl #montrealeats #mtlboymtl #mtlblog #tiktok #eatmtl #mtlgirls #instagram

GaufresetGlaces has created a limited edition caramel milkshake that is made up of delish ingredients from caramel ice cream, salted caramel Caramilk bar, whipped cream, and an entire Caramilk ice cream bar. Talk about caramel overload!

So, if you're a fan of caramel and then some, this is a must-try milkshake that puts all other milkshakes to shame.

The menu item costs $12 and is currently available for a limited time.

Considering spring is well underwear and summer is right around the corner, there really is no better time to snag a refreshing and sweet treat that will fulfill all your caramel dreams.

The Montreal ice cream spot also has an array of other mouthwatering menu items including over 12 waffle cup flavours, soft-serve ice cream, gourmet milkshakes, and waffle stix and bites that are definitely worth trying out.

Oh, and they are vegan friendly, too!

Can't get your hands on one of these scrumptious creations in person? Don't worry! You can order from 'em on Uber and Skip.

GaufresetGlaces Caramilk Milkshake

Price: $12

Address: See website for multiple locations

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...