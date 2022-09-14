Montreal Ice Cream Spot Gaufres Et Glaces Has An All-New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle
WE REPEAT...CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH WAFFLES!
Montreal ice cream shop Gaufres et Glaces never disappoints and this time around they're giving us a sweet and cinnamony blast from the past with a special edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch waffle. Mhm, we repeat — a Cinnamon Toast Crunch waffle!
Something about getting ice cream definitely brings out our inner child, so when you toss in a classic cereal that takes us all back, you've got a combo that simply can't be passed up on.
The decadent waffle is dusted in cinnamon and smothered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch icing, lots of it, and of course, pieces of cereal for the ultimate finishing touch. Talk about satisfying your sweet tooth, amirite?
It appears as if Gaufres et Glaces are on a cereal kick as this marks their second cereal-inspired menu item with Lucky Charms having made an appearance last week. Well, Gaufres et Glaces went from being magically delicious to unlocking the cinnaverse with a taste that you truly can see. The cinnamon waffle and ice cream dropped today and will be available for one week and one week only.
While you're there, don't be shy and feel free to enjoy 21 choices of top-quality Belgian waffles and ice creams with over 12 toppings to choose from. The waffle meets ice cream spot also has nine soft serve flavours including raspberry, blueberry, butter pecan and so many more. With over 100,000 combinations, Gaufres et Glaces does not play around — and they're proving just that with their Cinnamon Toast Crunch throwback.
Bon appétit!