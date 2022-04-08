This Montreal Ice Cream Spot Is Really Going Over The Top On Mini Eggs Right Now
We're hopping with egg-citement! 🐰🍦
Easter is around the corner and you know what that means... not only a long weekend, but everyone's favourite chocolate treats are back in season.
Mhm, that's right. It's officially the season for Mini Eggs and Cream Eggs. How egg-citing!
To help get you into the chocolatey spirit, Montreal ice cream sweetery Gaufres&Glaces has a Mini Eggs ice cream waffle, Creme Egg waffle and Creme Egg milkshake for a limited time — and they all look so good.
The waffle cone is made with birthday cake, Belgian chocolate, Mini Eggs, and ice cream and the Creme Egg waffle and milkshake are both made with caramel, chocolate and Cadbury Creme Eggs and ice cream.
Available at all three locations, these delish Easter creations are $9.99 each and will be available until the end of the long weekend
Both items are definite fan favourites and lots of people wait all year to hear the news that their favourite sweet treats are back for another year.
Gaufres & Glaces "is the place to be for Easter," the team wrote on Instagram, officially bringing the long-awaited popular items back on the menu. We don't know about you, but that's the most egg-celent news we've heard all year!
If you wanna satisfy that sweet tooth this Easter season, be sure to check out these egg-streamly delicious treats before they're gone. Because when it comes to decadent creations, no-bunny does it better than Gaufres & Glaces.
Gaufres&Glaces Easter Waffle And Milkshake
Two delicious-looking Easter-themed cones held in front of a store window.
Price: $9.99 for each of the waffles and the milkshake
When: Until Easter
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Back for another tasty season, Montreal's premier destination for all things ice cream and dessert is celebrating Easter with the popular Mini Egg and Creme Egg waffles and milkshakes for a limited time.