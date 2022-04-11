This Montreal Café Makes Mini Eggs Cannolis And They're What Sweet Dreams Are Made Of
Drool-worthy.
This spring, if you require self-indulgence, be your own Easter Bunny! And then ask: Could there be a better way to treat yourself than with a Mini Eggs cannoli?
You read that right — a Montreal café has created the perfect combination of the divine Italian pastry and everyone's favourite Easter treat put together into one!
Montrealers can find these sweet treats in the heart of the Villeray neighbourhood, just across from Jarry Park in Montreal, at Café Rose – Crèmes, Café & Amour.
"Our Cadbury Mini Eggs cannolis are now available for pre-order! Filled with our homemade chocolate ricotta, stuffed with crushed mini eggs and drizzled with white chocolate. The perfect Easter gift," the café wrote on Instagram.
To order, you'll need to contact the café in advance on its Instagram page to make sure you can cop a box of Mini Eggs cannolis in time for Easter — or a little after. Dessert is always welcomed, no matter what day of the week it is, right?
For those wondering about prices, six cannolis will cost you $27 and 12 cost $50. The café requires a minimum order of six, so you can also bring them to your next family dinner! Everyone loves a good cannoli.
This spot doesn't just stop at making unique cannolis though, it's also got various coffees, sandwiches, and ice cream. So you can always get yourself a little pick-me-up when going to get your Mini Eggs cannolis.
And if that's not enough to convince you to go check it out, the rose ceiling and swinging chair make it one of the most Instagrammable cafés around.
Café Rose – Crèmes, Café & Amour
Cost: $27 for a box of six and $50 for a box of twelve
Address: 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC