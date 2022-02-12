6 Montreal Hot Chocolate Spots That Are So Decadent Your Sweet Tooth Will Thank You
These hot chocolate spots are bound to sweeten up your day!
Nothing warms up your spirit during the winter months like a good 'ole cup of hot chocolate. Luckily, Montreal chocolatiers and restaurants offer up some mouthwatering hot chocolate choices that are bound to add a dash of sweetness to your day.
Whether you take yours with mini marshmallows, a sprinkle of cinnamon, caramel drizzle, or heaps of whipped cream, enjoy a warm hot chocolate with that special someone or treat yourself at one of these delicious spots.
Chocolats Favoris
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's yummiest chocolatiers offers a superb hot chocolate that will add the perfect dose of sweetness to your day. Chocolats Favoris also gives you the option to choose different flavours for your hot chocolate, including old fashion, s'mores, and salted caramel. Yum!
La Diperie
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: La Diperie offers so much more than just ice cream. The delish Montreal spot whips up a warm hot chocolate beverage that can be topped with an array of choices from whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, peanuts or even sprinkles if you're feelin' fancy. Grab one of their many desserts while you're at it to pair with your drink, making for the perfect combo.
L'Affaire est chocolat
Price: 💸
Address: 2350, rue Beaubien E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: L'Affaire est chocolat, is truly just that, an affair is chocolate! The café bistro offers an array of yummy items, however, nothing beats their hot chocolate. They have many flavours including mint, pumpkin spice, orange, or choco-bonbon, so you really can't go wrong.
Juliette & Chocolat
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Juliette et Chocolat is definitely the place to go for your chocolate fondue needs, however, their hot chocolate is also worth trying. With Montreal winters keeping things chilly, nothing will warm up your spirits the way a traditional hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, marshmallows and chocolate drizzle will at this must-try spot.
Boba Boba
Price: 💸
Address: 1972 rue Saint-Catherine O. & Atwater Market, 138 Atwater Ave., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal bubble tea shop makes exquisite hot chocolate. Whether you're in the mood for their classic hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle, or want to try out their Grand Remy-style inspired beverage by pastry chef Rémy Couture, there's a lil' something for everyone.
Barley
Price: 💸
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Barley cereal bar is notorious for delicious brekky, but did you know they also have a heavenly selection of hot chocolates? From candied orange hot chocolate to your traditional homestyle beverage, Barley knows exactly what they're doing when it comes to keeping you warm this winter.
