Time Out Market Montreal Is Getting A New Italian Sub Counter With Loaded Sandwiches
Watch out Moleskine, there's a new Italian place downtown.
Eaton Centre staple Time Out Market is welcoming a new Italian flavour profile: sandwich shop Bossa is joining the roster of 14 eateries in late February. Bossa is known for its two popular locations in Verdun and Rosemont, where the family-run restaurant serves loaded Philly-style hoagies flavoured with southern Italian flair.
"Since birth, food has been an integral part of my life," said Bossa's owner and chef Daniel Lo Manto. "I grew up making sauces from scratch with my Nonno and mother, starting with a homemade secret tomato sauce which you can now find in our sandwiches."
Diners can expect to see Bossa's signature classics, like their Porchetta Sandwich with caramelized onion, alongside several brand-new sandwich creations. One of the Time Out Market exclusives is the Classico Sandwich, "made with D.O.P. mortadella with pistachio, homemade burrata, thinly sliced lemons, arugula and high-quality Sicilian olive oil," according to a news release.
"Bossa has truly been a dream that has been cooking for years and that has become a reality through the support of my family and dedicated team," Lo Manto continued. "We are beyond excited for this next chapter and to bring Bossa to Time Out Market Montréal.”
Hungry Eaton Centre visitors will be able to shop for these loaded Italian treats at Time Out Market as of February 28, but its Verdun and Rosemont locations are already serving sandwiches as well as imported Italian grocery products like pasta, sauces, charcuterie and antipasti.
Bossa at Time Out Market
Where: Time Out Market, Centre Eaton, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
When: Official opening Tuesday, February 28